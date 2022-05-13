Left Menu

Bhumi Pednekar, Rajkummar Rao's 'Bheed' to release on November 18

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 13-05-2022 17:13 IST | Created: 13-05-2022 17:13 IST
Bhumi Pednekar and Rajkummar Rao (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Mark your calendars as Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar's 'Bheed' is all set to arrive in theatres on November 18 this year. Helmed by Anubhav Sinha, 'Bheed' is touted as a social drama.

Talking more about the film, Sinha said, "The film has a subject that I have built from a nagging thought in my head. What started with a small idea, soon metamorphosed into a screenplay that nudged me to make the film on a large canvas." "As a filmmaker, I believe entertainment has the responsibility of making its audience think. I have attempted that with every film of mine and that's what we are doing with Bheed," he added.

Dia Mirza is also a part of 'Bheed', which is produced by Bhushan Kumar. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

