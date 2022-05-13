Bhumi Pednekar, Rajkummar Rao's 'Bheed' to release on November 18
Mark your calendars as Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar's 'Bheed' is all set to arrive in theatres on November 18 this year.
- Country:
- India
Mark your calendars as Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar's 'Bheed' is all set to arrive in theatres on November 18 this year. Helmed by Anubhav Sinha, 'Bheed' is touted as a social drama.
Talking more about the film, Sinha said, "The film has a subject that I have built from a nagging thought in my head. What started with a small idea, soon metamorphosed into a screenplay that nudged me to make the film on a large canvas." "As a filmmaker, I believe entertainment has the responsibility of making its audience think. I have attempted that with every film of mine and that's what we are doing with Bheed," he added.
Dia Mirza is also a part of 'Bheed', which is produced by Bhushan Kumar. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Bhumi Pednekar
- Anubhav Sinha
- Rajkummar Rao
- Bheed
- Sinha
- Bhushan Kumar