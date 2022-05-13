'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' first poster out: Check out this family reunion of Kiara Advani, Varun Dhawan, Anil & Neetu Kapoor

The first series of posters for Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, and Neetu Kapoor's upcoming comedy drama 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' was released today. Taking to his Instagram handle, actor Varun Dhawan shares a string of posters featuring the star cast. They can be seen wearing all white ensembles; Kiara looks stunning in a white lehenga, Neetu in a white salwar kameez, and Anil and Varun in white kurta pyjamas. Another picture features all of them including Prajakta Kohli and Maniesh Paul, posing for the camera.

Sharing these posters, Varun wrote, "My first film back in the theatres after the pandemic. Feel like a newcomer. Don't think there's any better way for me to start than comedy and have the honour of teaming up with the @anilskapoor sir and @neetu54 ma'am. My hardworking talented partner in everything in this one @kiaraaliaadvani. Also @manieshpaul paaji love and we are introducing our gudiya @mostlysane. Thank u @raj_a_mehta it's been a long tuff happy emotional journey but we are here brother. The freaking day is here. Thank u @karanjohar and @apoorva1972 Ul are my family and @azeemdayani the mastermind. Let's do this JMD rocks." Comment area was all bombarded with heart and fire emoticons, "Arre mera bday present aa gaya", wrote actor Arjun Kapoor.

Besides Varun, the other stars also took to their social media accounts and shared the posters, including Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor and Neetu Singh. 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' is all set to hit theatres, on June 24, this year. Raj Mehta directed the film, which was produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. (ANI)

