Chiranjeevi-Ram Charan's 'Acharya' to premiere on Prime Video

The film features Ram Charan as the protector of the sacred land of Dharmasthali, which serves as a link between the holy land and a divine river.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 13-05-2022 17:21 IST | Created: 13-05-2022 17:21 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Telugu action drama ''Acharya'', led by father-son duo Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan, will have its digital premiere on Prime Video on May 20, the streamer announced on Friday.

Directed by Koratala Siva, ''Acharya'' also stars Pooja Hegde, Sonu Sood and Jisshu Sengupta.

The film, which opened theatrically last month, will stream on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories. The movie is produced by Ram Charan and Niranjan Reddy.

''Acharya'' revolves around a middle-aged Naxalite-turned-social reformer, who launches a fight against the Endowments Department over misappropriation of temple funds and donations. The film features Ram Charan as the protector of the sacred land of Dharmasthali, which serves as a link between the holy land and a divine river.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

