Left Menu

Gujarat: President Kovind to virtually address Koli event in Surat on Saturday

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 13-05-2022 17:40 IST | Created: 13-05-2022 17:40 IST
Gujarat: President Kovind to virtually address Koli event in Surat on Saturday
  • Country:
  • India

President Ram Nath Kovind will address a gathering of the Koli community in Surat in Gujarat through video conference on Saturday on the occasion of the golden jubilee of 'Akhil Bharatiya Koli Samaj'.

Earlier, President Kovind, who belongs to the Koli community, was supposed to come personally to grace the occasion as he had served as the president of this outfit in the past, the ABKS' national president Ajit Patel said on Friday.

''The event to mark 50 years of Akhil Bharatiya Koli Samaj, a registered entity of our community, will be held on May 14 in the campus of Dada Bhagwan temple in Kamrej in Surat. Due to his foreign tour, President Kovind could not come personally and has agreed to address the gathering through video conference at around 6:00 pm,'' said Patel.

Nearly 7,000 prominent persons from the Koli community, including MPs and MLAs from across the country, are expected to attend the celebratory event, added Patel.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA Hubble spots hidden galaxy about 11 million light-years from Earth: See pic

NASA Hubble spots hidden galaxy about 11 million light-years from Earth: See...

 Global
2
Wealthy nations are carving up space and its riches – and leaving other countries behind

Wealthy nations are carving up space and its riches – and leaving other coun...

 United States
3
One in three people are infected with Toxoplasma parasite – and the clue could be in our eyes

One in three people are infected with Toxoplasma parasite – and the clue cou...

 Brazil
4
Science News Roundup: Intact, pregnant ichthyosaur fossil recovered from Patagonian glacier in Chile; Blackhole hunters cast their gaze at the center of the Milky Way galaxy

Science News Roundup: Intact, pregnant ichthyosaur fossil recovered from Pat...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022