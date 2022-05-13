Left Menu

Actor-model found hanging, husband taken into custody in Kerala

Kerala police on Friday took into custody a 31-year-old man after his wife, a model and actor was allegedly found hanging at their residence near here. Police said 20-year-old Shahana, who was a model and an actor, was found hanging at their residence on Thursday night.We were informed about the incident on Thursday night.

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 13-05-2022 17:50 IST | Created: 13-05-2022 17:50 IST
Actor-model found hanging, husband taken into custody in Kerala
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala police on Friday took into custody a 31-year-old man after his wife, a model and actor was allegedly found hanging at their residence near here. Police said 20-year-old Shahana, who was a model and an actor, was found hanging at their residence on Thursday night.

''We were informed about the incident on Thursday night. As of now, we have registered a case under section 174 of the CrPC,'' police told PTI.

Police have taken into custody Sajjad, against whom, Shahana's family has raised various allegations including assault and murder. Shahana's mother told the media channels that Sajjad used to torture her daughter.

''We have received information that they had a fight over some cheque which she received for modelling. His version is that she hanged herself on the window. We are investigating whether her act was sufficient to cause death,'' ACP Sudharshan told the media.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA Hubble spots hidden galaxy about 11 million light-years from Earth: See pic

NASA Hubble spots hidden galaxy about 11 million light-years from Earth: See...

 Global
2
Nidhi Chibber appointed CBSE chairperson

Nidhi Chibber appointed CBSE chairperson

 India
3
Wealthy nations are carving up space and its riches – and leaving other countries behind

Wealthy nations are carving up space and its riches – and leaving other coun...

 United States
4
One in three people are infected with Toxoplasma parasite – and the clue could be in our eyes

One in three people are infected with Toxoplasma parasite – and the clue cou...

 Brazil

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022