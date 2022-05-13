Left Menu

Elderly woman found dead with throat slit in Jaipur

Updated: 13-05-2022 18:27 IST | Created: 13-05-2022 18:25 IST
The body of an elderly woman with her throat slit was recovered from her residence in Sadar police station area here, officials said on Friday.

Sharda Jain (67), a resident of Badodia Basti, was allegedly killed on Thursday night. The attacker locked the main door of the house after killing her, sub-inspector Mukesh Kumar said.

Finding the door locked, the neighbors grew suspicious and informed her relatives and the police, who broke open the door lock and found her lying in a pool of blood, Kumar said.

According to police, Jain used to live alone in the house. Her husband died some time ago. She is survived by five married daughters.

Kumar said CCTV cameras in the locality are being scanned and Jain's mobile phone is being checked to identify her attackers.

