Left Menu

Former champion Amir Khan announces retirement from boxing

Former unified light-welterweight world champion Amir Khan announced his retirement from boxing after a career that also included a silver medal at the 2004 Athens Olympics.Its time to hang up my gloves, the 35-year-old Khan said Friday on Twitter. Brook announced his retirement from boxing just last week.

PTI | London | Updated: 13-05-2022 20:33 IST | Created: 13-05-2022 20:33 IST
Former champion Amir Khan announces retirement from boxing
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Former unified light-welterweight world champion Amir Khan announced his retirement from boxing after a career that also included a silver medal at the 2004 Athens Olympics.

“It's time to hang up my gloves,” the 35-year-old Khan said Friday on Twitter. “I feel blessed to have had such an amazing career that has spanned over 27 years.” One of the best British boxers of his era, Khan retires with a record of 34-6. He won the silver medal in Greece at age 17.

“I want to say a heartfelt thanks to the incredible teams I have worked with and to my family, friends and fans for the love and support they have shown me,” he added.

Khan was the unified light-welterweight champion from 2009-12 and later fought — and lost to — big names like Canelo Alvarez, Danny Garcia and Terence Crawford in the United States.

Khan's last fight was a one-sided loss to longtime rival Kell Brook in February. Brook announced his retirement from boxing just last week.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA Hubble spots hidden galaxy about 11 million light-years from Earth: See pic

NASA Hubble spots hidden galaxy about 11 million light-years from Earth: See...

 Global
2
Nidhi Chibber appointed CBSE chairperson

Nidhi Chibber appointed CBSE chairperson

 India
3
Wealthy nations are carving up space and its riches – and leaving other countries behind

Wealthy nations are carving up space and its riches – and leaving other coun...

 United States
4
One in three people are infected with Toxoplasma parasite – and the clue could be in our eyes

One in three people are infected with Toxoplasma parasite – and the clue cou...

 Brazil

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022