Drunk man stabs parents to death with scissors

A drunk man allegedly murdered his elderly parents after an argument on Friday, stabbing them repeatedly with a pair of scissors and then fleeing after locking their room, police said.

The murder took place around 3 am after an argument over locking the main gate of the house, they said.

The deceased were identified as Beer Singh (70) and his wife Champa (62), residents of Hanuman Nagar in Bharat Colony. Singh was a retired tube well operator of the Haryana Urban Development Authority.

Jitender alias Jeetu (38) allegedly killed his parents by stabbing them several times. Their tenant, who woke up after hearing the noise, raised an alarm and police was called.

Police handed over the bodies to the relatives after post-mortem.

A murder case was registered against Jitender at Khedipul police station based on the complaint of the couple's son-in-law Surender Singh.

''Jitender was addicted to drugs. He often drank alcohol while consuming smack and ganja. He used to fight with his parents everyday and also beat them up. He killed his parents in an intoxicated state and fled away,'' Surender Singh said in his complaint.

After his divorce around eight years ago, Jitender lived with his parents here.

''We are conducting raids to nab the accused while the scissors used in the murders has been recovered from the spot'', said Faridabad ACP Mahender Verma. CK

