Odisha to install 236 CCTV cameras in Puri for Ratha Yatra

The Odisha government has decided to install at least 236 CCTV cameras in Shree Jagannath Temple and Shree Gundicha Temple during the annual Rath Yatra festival on July 1.

This was revealed by Puri district collector Samarth Verma after the second preparatory meeting for the event here on Friday. He said the tender process for the installation of CCTV cameras has been completed.

Earlier, Chief Secretary SC Mohapatra and DGP S K Bansal had issued a direction in this regard after the temple kitchen was vandalised last month.

Verma said the district administration has drawn up two plans for smooth conduct of Rath Yatra - one with full participation of devotees and another without them like in 2021 and 2020 because of the pandemic.

At the meeting, all the departments associated with the festival submitted their plans regarding the festival which marks the annual journey of sibling deities - Lord Jagannath, Devi Subhadra and Lord Balabhadra – from the Shree Jagannath Temple to the Gundicha Temple.

Verma said the administration is expecting a devotee turnout of about 15 lakh if the government allows their participation this time.

The meeting was also attended by chief administrator of Shree Jagannatha Temple Administration Vir Vikram Yadav.

