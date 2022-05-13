Left Menu

Boxing-Mayweather's Dubai exhibition fight called off

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 13-05-2022 22:20 IST | Created: 13-05-2022 22:20 IST
Boxing-Mayweather's Dubai exhibition fight called off
Floyd Mayweather's exhibition fight in Dubai against Don Moore, which was scheduled for Saturday, has been called off following the death of United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, organisers told Reuters on Friday.

The move comes after the UAE announced a 40-day mourning period with flags flown at half-mast and suspended work at all public and private sector organisations for three days.

American Mayweather retired in 2015 but returned to defeat Conor McGregor in 2017 and improve his professional record to 50-0. His most recent fight was an exhibition bout in June, 2021 against YouTuber-turned boxer Logan Paul, which ended in a draw.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

