Chhattisgarh: Man, wife, daughter, son found dead in locked Raipur house

The bodies of a 50-year-old man, his wife and two minor children were found in their locked house in Raipur in Chhattisgarh on Friday, a police official said.The incident took place in Ward-4 under Tilda-Neora police station limits and the deceased have been identified as businessman Pankaj Jain, his wife Ruchi Jain 45, daughter Bittu 11 and son Bhaiyu 8, said Additional Superintendent of Police Rural Kirtan Rathore.Prima facie probe indicates the children may have been poisoned.

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 13-05-2022 23:06 IST | Created: 13-05-2022 23:06 IST
The incident took place in Ward-4 under Tilda-Neora police station limits and the deceased have been identified as businessman Pankaj Jain, his wife Ruchi Jain (45), daughter Bittu (11) and son Bhaiyu (8), said Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Kirtan Rathore.

''Prima facie probe indicates the children may have been poisoned. The man's body, which was on the floor, had injuries, while the woman was found hanging. The house was locked from inside. We have sent the bodies for post mortem,'' the additional SP said.

