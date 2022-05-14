Left Menu

Police: 3 people injured in shooting near Deer District

Three people have been shot near Deer District following the Milwaukee Bucks game, authorities said. The Milwaukee Fire Department said authorities took two people to a hospital, a 3-year-old man and a 16-year-old girl, and a third person drove to a hospital.

PTI | Milwaukee | Updated: 14-05-2022 10:30 IST | Created: 14-05-2022 10:27 IST
Police: 3 people injured in shooting near Deer District
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Three people have been shot near Deer District following the Milwaukee Bucks game, authorities said. The Milwaukee Fire Department said authorities took two people to a hospital, a 3-year-old man and a 16-year-old girl, and a third person drove to a hospital. All three people have non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said a 29-year-old man is in custody.

Witnesses told WTMJ-TV that they saw a fight outside a bar following the basketball game. Police are investigating what led to the shooting.

Deer District is an entertainment district in downtown Milwaukee where sports fans frequent during sporting events. The Milwaukee Bucks lost to the Boston Celtics on Friday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Jamia Millia extends application deadline for UG, PG admissions to May 25

Jamia Millia extends application deadline for UG, PG admissions to May 25

India
2
Nidhi Chibber appointed CBSE chairperson

Nidhi Chibber appointed CBSE chairperson

 India
3
15-year-old girl kidnapped, gang-raped in car in Ranchi

15-year-old girl kidnapped, gang-raped in car in Ranchi

 India
4
New crew gears up for NASA’s simulated mission to Mars

New crew gears up for NASA’s simulated mission to Mars

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022