Kendrick Lamar's highly anticipated album 'Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers' released

Kendrick Lamar's new album 'Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers', which was eagerly awaited by the fans, is finally out now.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 14-05-2022 12:30 IST | Created: 14-05-2022 12:30 IST
Kendrick's album cover (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Kendrick Lamar's new album 'Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers', which was eagerly awaited by the fans, is finally out now. The album has come just two days after he revealed the album cover on Instagram on Wednesday. Clicked by photographer Renell Medrano, the cover garnered immense support from fans and celebrities as well.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, Roddy Ricch; producers MixedByAli and Mike Will Made-It, actors Yara Shahidi and Keith Powers along with many more liked and commented on the post. Shouting out Lamar's California hometown, Ricch commented, "Compton Jesus." Prior to releasing the album cover, Lamar released his song 'the Heart Part 5' with an accompanying music video. The visuals are a close-up of the rapper 'spitting bars' through the song's entirety as his face morphs into the likes of O.J. Simpson, Kanye West, Jussie Smollett, Kobe Bryant, Will Smith and Nipsey Hussle.

In 2018, Kendrick's album 'DAMN' earned a Pulitzer Prize in music. To date, the rapper has appeared on the Billboard Hot 100 chart 50 times, scoring eight top 10 entries and two No. 1 hits -- with his solo track "Humble" and his feature on Taylor Swift's tune "Bad Blood." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

