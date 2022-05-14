Left Menu

17-year-old boy killed as bomb explodes in garbage dump near Kolkata

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 14-05-2022 13:32 IST | Created: 14-05-2022 13:26 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 17-year-old boy was killed on Saturday morning when a container bomb exploded in a garbage dump in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district, police said.

The incident happened in Ajamtala behind Rahara police station, around 15 km from Kolkata, they said.

The bomb, which was inside a container, exploded when Sheikh Salim took it from his father and threw it at a lamppost, they said.

Shiekh's father found the container while clearing the garbage dump, police said.

''Sheikh was first rushed to Barrackpore BN Bose Sub-divisional Hospital, and then to Sagar Dutta Hospital where he was declared brought dead,'' a senior police officer said. A large contingent of police was deployed in the area as the incident triggered panic among the locals.

An investigation is underway to find who kept the bomb there, police said.

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

