MP: Man found hanging in police lockup in Bhopal; judicial probe ordered

A 25-year-old man was found hanging in the lockup of a police station in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal on Saturday, prompting the authorities to order a judicial probe into the incident, police said.

Golu Sarthi allegedly hanged himself from the gate of the lockup at Kamla Nagar police station around 5.30 am, inspector Shahbaz Khan of Kamla Nagar police station told PTI.

As per the CCTV footage from the police station, Sarthi tore off the blanket provided in the lockup and hanged himself with it, he said.

Sarthi had two cases registered against him 2014 and 2021. A case was registered against the accused under different sections of the IPC including 354 (assault on woman to outrage her modesty, the official said.

The accused had been released from jail a month ago, it was stated.

Sarthi was arrested around 8 pm on Friday, based on a complaint lodged by his sister-in-law who claimed that he had assaulted her to outrage her modesty and was mounting pressure on her to marry him after her husband's death, said Umesh Tiwari, assistant commissioner of police TT Nagar Area.

A judicial magistrate first class (JMFC) was probing the incident. The area sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) completed the legal formalities and has sent the body for post-mortem, the official said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Zone 2 Shraddha Tiwari said that the investigation so far suggests that the accused committed suicide.

"If laxity of any policemen comes to fore, disciplinary action would be taken against him,'' she added.

