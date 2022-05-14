UP: Man sets himself on fire after woman rejects marriage proposal

A 25-year-old man died here as he set himself on fire after a woman rejected his marriage proposal, police said on Saturday.

Some of the woman's family members also sustained burn injuries as they tried to put out the fire, they said.

Circle Officer Lakshmikant Gautam said Vimal Kishore, a resident of Farrukhabad, was visiting his friend's house under Motiganj police station limits on Friday. Both Kishore and his friend worked as electricians in Lucknow.

According to the woman's family members, after dinner, Kishore proposed his friend's sister for marriage but she rejected his proposal, Gautam said.

''Enraged by this, Kishore poured petrol on himself and set himself ablaze,'' he added.

The woman's brother and other family members tried to put out the fire and sustained burn injuries in the process. All of them were rushed to a hospital where Kishore succumbed to his injuries, the police said.

''We have sent the body for a post-mortem examination and initiated the process of lodging a case in the matter,'' Gautam said.

