Shah Rukh Khan shares pearls of wisdom with his daughter Suhana ahead of her big Bollywood debut

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan is beaming with pride as his daughter Suhana Khan is all set to make her acting debut with Zoya Akhtar's directorial 'The Archies'. On Saturday, the makers unveiled the first look of the film and since then wishes have been pouring in for the young cast.

SRK, too, shared the first look of his daughter from the upcoming project and penned valuable advice for his little one. "Remember @suhanakhan2 you are never going to be perfect....but being yourself is the closest to that. Be kind and giving as an actor....the brickbats and applause is not yours to keep....the part of you that gets left behind on screen will always belong to you....u have come a long way baby....but the road to peoples heart is unending.....stride forth and make as many smile as you can. Now let there be Light....Camera and Action! Signed Another Actor," he wrote.

SRK's post clearly won Suhana's heart. Replying to her father, Suhana commented, "Love you papa."

He also gave a shout out to Zoya, recalling how he used to purchase "Archie's Digest for 25 paise per day from book rental stores." "From renting the Archie's Digest for 25 paise per day from book rental stores to see @zoieakhtar make this come alive on screen....is just incredible. Wishing all the little ones the best as they take their first little steps into the most beautiful of professions," he added.

Mommy Gauri Khan could not resist congratulating Suhana on social media. "Congratulations... all the best to all the amazing kids and team of #TheArchies . And who better than @zoieakhtar to guide them through this journey!! You did it @suhanakhan2!!!!!!!," Gauri posted on Instagram.

Archie comics, which feature teenage characters named Archie Andrews, Jughead Jones, Betty Cooper, Veronica Lodge, Reggie Mantle and Sabrina Spellman, have seen several adaptations over the years. The Indian adaptation also marks the debut of Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda and the late Sridevi and Boney Kapoor's daughter Khushi Kapoor. It will be out on Netflix. (ANI)

