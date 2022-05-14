Hulu cancels Marvel's 'M.O.D.O.K' animated series

Marvel's adult animated show 'M.O.D.O.K.' from Jordan Blum and Patton Oswalt has been cancelled after one season by Hulu. According to Deadline, the show's titular character, a supervillain struggling to balance his company and family, had also been voiced by Oswalt. Other cast members included Ben Schwartz, Aimee Garcia, Jon Daly, Melissa Fumero, Sam Richardson, Beck Bennett and Wendi McLendon-Covey.

Hulu has had an unsuccessful history with Marvel properties. Earlier, the live-action 'Helstrom' series was cancelled after one season and two of the four planned animated series, 'Howard The Duck' and 'Tigra and Dazzler', didn't move forward. However, the streamer still has 'Hit-Monkey', a Marvel title created by Will Speck and Josh Gordon that launched in November. It's about a Japanese snow monkey that tries to take down Tokyo's crime underworld with the ghost of an American assassin by his side, as per Deadline. (ANI)

