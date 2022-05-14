Left Menu

Marathi actor Ketaki Chitale detained by Thane police over post about Sharad Pawar

PTI | Thane | Updated: 14-05-2022 18:00 IST | Created: 14-05-2022 17:56 IST
Marathi actor Ketaki Chitale detained by Thane police over post about Sharad Pawar
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

Thane Police on Saturday detained Marathi actor Ketaki Chitale after a case was registered against her for allegedly sharing a `derogatory' post about NCP president Sharad Pawar on social media platforms.

The post in Marathi, shared by her on Friday, was purportedly written by someone else.

It only mentioned the surname Pawar and the age of 80. The NCP supremo is 81 years old.

It contained phrases like ''hell is waiting'' and ''you hate Brahmins'', allegedly referring to Pawar whose party shares power in Maharashtra with the Shiv Sena and Congress.

''The offence against Chitale was registered at Kalwa police station in Thane on Saturday based on a complaint lodged by Swapnil Netke,'' a police official had said earlier.

The case was registered under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 500 (defamation), 501 (printing or engraving matter known to be defamatory), 505 (2) (making, publishing or circulating any statement, rumour or report promoting enmity, hatred or ill will between classes), 153 A (spreading disharmony among people), he said.

In Pune too, the NCP submitted a letter to the police demanding action against Chitale.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Jamia Millia extends application deadline for UG, PG admissions to May 25

Jamia Millia extends application deadline for UG, PG admissions to May 25

India
2
Nidhi Chibber appointed CBSE chairperson

Nidhi Chibber appointed CBSE chairperson

 India
3
15-year-old girl kidnapped, gang-raped in car in Ranchi

15-year-old girl kidnapped, gang-raped in car in Ranchi

 India
4
JK Paper Q4 profit rises 25 pc to Rs 170 crore

JK Paper Q4 profit rises 25 pc to Rs 170 crore

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022