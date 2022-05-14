Entertainment News Roundup: 'Vape' is the word: U.S. judge allows 'Grease' parody; Abbey Road Studios recognises music photography with inaugural awards and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

'Vape' is the word: U.S. judge allows 'Grease' parody

A U.S. judge on Thursday ruled that "Vape: The Musical," which mocks the blockbuster 1978 film "Grease," amounted to fair use and did not infringe the rights of owners of the "Grease" copyright. Chief Judge Laura Taylor Swain of the Manhattan federal court said Sketchworks Industrial Strength Comedy, the Atlanta troupe that created "Vape," transformed "Grease" by updating it for the #MeToo era and exposing its misogynistic tendencies.

Abbey Road Studios recognises music photography with inaugural awards

London's Abbey Road Studios hosts its inaugural music photography awards this weekend, shining the spotlight on a category it says deserves recognition. From live snaps to intimate portraits, the May 14 awards, described as the first to celebrate the art of music photography, will honour both emerging and established photographers.

Ukraine's Kalush Orchestra seek to lift spirits at Eurovision

Kalush Orchestra are aiming to "lift the spirits" of their fellow Ukrainians by riding a wave of public support to win the Eurovision Song Contest in the Italian city of Turin on Saturday night. Their entry "Stefania" , sung in Ukrainian, fuses rap with traditional folk music and is a tribute to frontman Oleh Psiuk's mother.

Movie critics gush over Tom Cruise's return in 'Top Gun' sequel

It took Tom Cruise 36 years to head back to the danger zone, and movie critics said Thursday it was worth the wait to see "Top Gun" back on the big screen. The sequel to the 1986 blockbuster, called "Top Gun: Maverick," earned a 96% positive rating from 76 reviews collected on the Rotten Tomatoes website.

