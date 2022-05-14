Women have proven their mettle in every field and seafaring is no exception: Lekhi

Union Minister Meenakshi Lekhi on Saturday said that women have proven their mettle in every field and seafaring is not an exception.

The Minister of State for External Affairs and Culture -- who attended the inaugural celebrations of 'International Day of Women in Maritime' with women officers of the Shipping Corporation of India (SCI) in Mumbai -- also hailed the fact that the Indian Navy has the highest number of women in its workforce at 6.5 per cent. She also felicitated women seafarers for their exceptional achievements in an industry having only 2 per cent female workforce, according to an official release. The event was organised by SCI to mark the first-ever International Day of Women in Maritime, which will be observed each year on May 18 to celebrate women in the maritime industry and promote recruitment, retention and sustained employment in the long perceived to be a male-dominated sector, it added. Last year, the UN International Maritime Organization adopted a resolution to designate May 18th as International Day for Women in Maritime. Women have proven their mettle in every field and seafaring is not an exception as Navika Sagar Parikrama, an avant-garde expedition, was undertaken by India's first all-women crew on an Indian Navy sailing vessel Tarini, Lekhi said. The minister also said that in 1957, an Indian lady Sumayi Morajee had set a precedent by becoming the first woman in the world to head a pioneer organisation of shipowners - the Indian National Shipowners Association.

Stating that in the entire world, this had been possible only in India back then, she said, ''We are a society that is progressive. India has a long-standing history of treating men and women equally''.

