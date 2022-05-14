Shriya Pilgaonkar opens up about working with Sonali Bendre in 'Broken News'

After garnering praise for her role in Amazon Prime's 'Guilty Minds' as advocate Kashaf Quaze, actor Shriya Pilgaonkar will now be seen in Zee5's 'Broken News'. Jaideep Alhawat and Sonali Bendre Behl are also part of the show.

Sharing her experience working with Sonali and Jaideep, Shriya said, "I am overjoyed and overwhelmed with the love and critical appreciation coming my way for Guilty Minds. I am excited for my other work across different genres releasing this year. Broken News was an incredible experience, especially because I got the chance to work with Jaideep Ahlawat and Sonali Bendre Behl, who are not just amazing co-actors but also wonderful people. I've had a great time shooting for this show and I can't wait for the audience to watch it." Directed by Vinay Waikul, 'Broken News' is based on the world of news reporting. (ANI)

