Two held in moneylender's death

Two persons were detained by the police in connection with the gruesome murder of a moneylender allegedly over a monetary dispute and a suspected illicit affair, police said on Saturday.

The body parts of the victim, identified as S Chakrapani, a moneylender of Manali here, were found in a gunny bag at a house in Royapuram in the city. The police who have launched a hunt to trace out the missing head of the man, said a probe is being carried out in all angles including illicit relationship. ''He had lent money to a woman who had relocated to Royapuram from Manali,'' a police officer said. Police suspect the involvement of four persons in the murder.

The Royapuram police, who detained two persons including a woman and her brother in connection with the alleged murder, broke open the door of the house in Royapuram after the neighbours complained of a foul smell emanating from the house. To their shock, the police found parts of a man's body stuffed in a gunny bag inside the house.

Meanwhile, the Manali police registered a ''man missing'' complaint four days ago. Further investigation is on, said police.

