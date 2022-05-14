Left Menu

Two held in moneylender's death

Two persons were detained by the police in connection with the gruesome murder of a moneylender allegedly over a monetary dispute and a suspected illicit affair, police said on Saturday.The body parts of the victim, identified as S Chakrapani, a moneylender of Manali here, were found in a gunny bag at a house in Royapuram in the city.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 14-05-2022 21:36 IST | Created: 14-05-2022 21:36 IST
Two held in moneylender's death
  • Country:
  • India

Two persons were detained by the police in connection with the gruesome murder of a moneylender allegedly over a monetary dispute and a suspected illicit affair, police said on Saturday.

The body parts of the victim, identified as S Chakrapani, a moneylender of Manali here, were found in a gunny bag at a house in Royapuram in the city. The police who have launched a hunt to trace out the missing head of the man, said a probe is being carried out in all angles including illicit relationship. ''He had lent money to a woman who had relocated to Royapuram from Manali,'' a police officer said. Police suspect the involvement of four persons in the murder.

The Royapuram police, who detained two persons including a woman and her brother in connection with the alleged murder, broke open the door of the house in Royapuram after the neighbours complained of a foul smell emanating from the house. To their shock, the police found parts of a man's body stuffed in a gunny bag inside the house.

Meanwhile, the Manali police registered a ''man missing'' complaint four days ago. Further investigation is on, said police.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Jamia Millia extends application deadline for UG, PG admissions to May 25

Jamia Millia extends application deadline for UG, PG admissions to May 25

India
2
Nidhi Chibber appointed CBSE chairperson

Nidhi Chibber appointed CBSE chairperson

 India
3
15-year-old girl kidnapped, gang-raped in car in Ranchi

15-year-old girl kidnapped, gang-raped in car in Ranchi

 India
4
JK Paper Q4 profit rises 25 pc to Rs 170 crore

JK Paper Q4 profit rises 25 pc to Rs 170 crore

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022