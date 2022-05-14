Left Menu

Aryan Khan returns to Instagram for first time since his arrest in drugs case

After a long hiatus, superstar Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's son Aryan Khan is back on Instagram.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 14-05-2022 22:06 IST | Created: 14-05-2022 22:06 IST
Aryan Khan returns to Instagram for first time since his arrest in drugs case
Aryan Khan (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

After a long hiatus, superstar Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's son Aryan Khan is back on Instagram. On Sunday, he took to the photo-sharing application to wish his sister Suhana Khan luck for her acting debut with Zoya Akhtar's directorial 'The Archies'.

Sharing a teaser video of the film, Aryan wrote,"Best of luck baby sister! Go kick some a**." He also added, "Teaser looks awesome everyone looks great. All of you will kill it."

This marks Aryan's first post on Instagram since his arrest in drugs case last year. For those unaware, Aryan was arrested on October 2 last year following the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) raids in Mumbai. He was granted bail 25 days after his arrest by the Bombay High Court. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Jamia Millia extends application deadline for UG, PG admissions to May 25

Jamia Millia extends application deadline for UG, PG admissions to May 25

India
2
Nidhi Chibber appointed CBSE chairperson

Nidhi Chibber appointed CBSE chairperson

 India
3
15-year-old girl kidnapped, gang-raped in car in Ranchi

15-year-old girl kidnapped, gang-raped in car in Ranchi

 India
4
JK Paper Q4 profit rises 25 pc to Rs 170 crore

JK Paper Q4 profit rises 25 pc to Rs 170 crore

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022