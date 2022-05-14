We are 100% behind Finnish, Swedish NATO membership, Norway tells Turkey
Dutch Foreign Minister Wopke Hoekstra echoed her, saying it was important that all NATO members showed unity.
- Country:
- Germany
Norway on Saturday backed Finnish and Swedish plans to join NATO against criticism from Turkey. "We don't know what Turkey really means but from (the) Norwegian perspective, we are 100% behind Finland and Sweden if they decide to apply for membership in NATO," Norwegian Foreign Minister Anniken Huitfeld said as she arrived for a meeting with her NATO counterparts in Berlin.
"This will also strengthen the Nordic cooperation because we chose differently after World War 2, so I think that this is a historic moment right now," she added. Dutch Foreign Minister Wopke Hoekstra echoed her, saying it was important that all NATO members showed unity.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Turkey's Erdogan visits Saudi Arabia to mend strained ties
EXPLAINER: Why are foes Turkey and Saudi Arabia fixing ties?
Sweden names park next to Russian embassy Place of Free Ukraine
Sweden to strengthen military infrastructure on Gotland
Finland, Sweden could deepen military cooperation if situation worsens