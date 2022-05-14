Teenage boy drowns in pond in Nagpur district
A 17-year-old boy drowned in a pond in Ramtek taluka in Nagpur district of Maharashtra, police said on Saturday. The incident occurred on Friday afternoon when the boy was playing with his friends on the bank of the pond, which is 25-feet in depth. His body was fished out on Saturday afternoon.
PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 14-05-2022 22:58 IST | Created: 14-05-2022 22:58 IST
- Country:
- India
A 17-year-old boy drowned in a pond in Ramtek taluka in Nagpur district of Maharashtra, police said on Saturday. The incident occurred on Friday afternoon when the boy was playing with his friends on the bank of the pond, which is 25-feet in depth. The deceased was identified as Prem Dhamne. His body was fished out on Saturday afternoon. A case of accidental death was registered.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Nagpur
- bank of pond
- Prem Dhamne
- Ramtek
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Maha: 10-year-old boy found hanging in Nagpur house
Senior citizen, toddler grandson crushed to death by truck in Nagpur
Loudspeaker row: Over 7,000 cops deployed in Nagpur, CrPC notices issued to 900 persons
Two dead after being run over by train in Nagpur
Nagpur: Woman held for marrying four men, registering fake cases against them to extort money