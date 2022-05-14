Left Menu

Teenage boy drowns in pond in Nagpur district

A 17-year-old boy drowned in a pond in Ramtek taluka in Nagpur district of Maharashtra, police said on Saturday. The incident occurred on Friday afternoon when the boy was playing with his friends on the bank of the pond, which is 25-feet in depth. His body was fished out on Saturday afternoon.

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 14-05-2022 22:58 IST | Created: 14-05-2022 22:58 IST
A 17-year-old boy drowned in a pond in Ramtek taluka in Nagpur district of Maharashtra, police said on Saturday. The incident occurred on Friday afternoon when the boy was playing with his friends on the bank of the pond, which is 25-feet in depth. The deceased was identified as Prem Dhamne. His body was fished out on Saturday afternoon. A case of accidental death was registered.

