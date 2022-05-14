Maha: Man killed, four of family hurt in van-truck collision

A 31-year-old man was killed and four members of his family were injured when a speeding truck hit their van on Jabalpur-Amravati road in Nagpur on Saturday, police said.

The deceased Sagar Bhure was a resident of Bhandara. The injured included his wife Kajal (27) and their daughter Drishti (2).

The truck driver fled after the accident.

