PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 14-05-2022 23:03 IST | Created: 14-05-2022 23:03 IST
Maha: Man killed, four of family hurt in van-truck collision
A 31-year-old man was killed and four members of his family were injured when a speeding truck hit their van on Jabalpur-Amravati road in Nagpur on Saturday, police said.

The deceased Sagar Bhure was a resident of Bhandara. The injured included his wife Kajal (27) and their daughter Drishti (2).

The truck driver fled after the accident.

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

