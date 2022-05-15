Man booked for sexually harassing girl

Police here booked a man for allegedly sexually harassing a 16-year-old girl and then posting her pictures on social media.

According to police, a Pataudi resident had alleged that their neighbour committed the crime. Following the complaint lodged by the girl’s mother, an FIR was registered under the POCSO Act and the IT Act at the Pataudi police station. The accused is currently absconding and police are conducting raids to nab him, police said.

According to the complaint, Safikul pressed her daughter for marriage and often misbehaved with her. ''Five days ago, when my daughter persistently refused the accused, Safikul clicked her pictures and posted them on Facebook,'' the complaint said alleging sexual harassment. Police said the accused is still on the run.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)