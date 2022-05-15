Left Menu

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

Help Azovstal right now," lead singer Oleh Psiuk shouted from the front of the stage in the Italian city of Turin after the band performed its song "Stefania". Movie critics gush over Tom Cruise's return in 'Top Gun' sequel It took Tom Cruise 36 years to head back to the danger zone, and movie critics said Thursday it was worth the wait to see "Top Gun" back on the big screen.

Reuters | Updated: 15-05-2022 02:30 IST | Created: 15-05-2022 02:30 IST
Reuters Entertainment News Summary

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

'Vape' is the word: U.S. judge allows 'Grease' parody

A U.S. judge on Thursday ruled that "Vape: The Musical," which mocks the blockbuster 1978 film "Grease," amounted to fair use and did not infringe the rights of owners of the "Grease" copyright. Chief Judge Laura Taylor Swain of the Manhattan federal court said Sketchworks Industrial Strength Comedy, the Atlanta troupe that created "Vape," transformed "Grease" by updating it for the #MeToo era and exposing its misogynistic tendencies.

Ukraine band makes plea for Mariupol at Eurovision final

Ukraine's Kalush Orchestra on Saturday made a plea for the city of Mariupol and its Azovstal plant at the end of their appearance in the Eurovision Song Contest. "Please help Ukraine, Mariupol. Help Azovstal right now," lead singer Oleh Psiuk shouted from the front of the stage in the Italian city of Turin after the band performed its song "Stefania" .

Movie critics gush over Tom Cruise's return in 'Top Gun' sequel

It took Tom Cruise 36 years to head back to the danger zone, and movie critics said Thursday it was worth the wait to see "Top Gun" back on the big screen. The sequel to the 1986 blockbuster, called "Top Gun: Maverick," earned a 96% positive rating from 76 reviews collected on the Rotten Tomatoes website.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tech firms ask U.S. Supreme Court to block Texas social media law

Tech firms ask U.S. Supreme Court to block Texas social media law

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: N.Korea reports first COVID-19 death as fever spreads 'explosively'; Japan to offer up to $100 million in aid to help Indo-Pacific nations fight COVID and more

Health News Roundup: N.Korea reports first COVID-19 death as fever spreads '...

 Global
3
Tech-Learning Platform ‘Coding Ninjas’ to Celebrate Its 6th Anniversary with An Informative Social Media AMA, Giveaways & Markdowns To Help IT Learners Advance Their Careers

Tech-Learning Platform ‘Coding Ninjas’ to Celebrate Its 6th Anniversary with...

 India
4
Science News Roundup: Symptoms linger two years for some; inflammatory protein patterns may provide long COVID clues; Scientists unveil image of 'gentle giant' black hole at Milky Way's center and more

Science News Roundup: Symptoms linger two years for some; inflammatory prote...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022