'Objectionable' online post about Sharad Pawar: Actor Ketaki Chitale remanded in police custody till May 18

A court here in Maharashtra on Sunday remanded Marathi actor Ketaki Chitale in police custody till May 18 following her arrest over allegedly sharing an objectionable post on social media about NCP chief Sharad Pawar, an official said.Chitale 29, a film and TV actress, was arrested by the Thane police on Saturday over a post she allegedly shared on her Facebook page.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 15-05-2022 12:31 IST | Created: 15-05-2022 12:22 IST
Chitale (29), a film and TV actress, was arrested by the Thane police on Saturday over a post she allegedly shared on her Facebook page. She was on Sunday produced before a holiday court which remanded her in the police custody till May 18, a senior police official said. Chitale and 23-year-old pharmacy student Nikhil Bhamre were arrested on Saturday for allegedly sharing objectionable social media posts about Pawar.

While Chitale was arrested by the Thane police, Bhamre was arrested in Nashik for allegedly making an objectionable comment on Twitter against Pawar, whose party shares power with the Shiv Sena and Congress in Maharashtra.

The post shared by Chitale, which was in verse form, was purportedly written by someone else. It contained phrases like ''hell is waiting'' and ''you hate Brahmins'', allegedly referring to the NCP President.

Chitale was booked under Indian Penal Code Sections 500 (defamation), 501 (printing or engraving matter known to be defamatory), 505 (2) (making, publishing, or circulating any statement, rumor, or report promoting enmity, hatred, or ill will between classes) and 153 A (spreading disharmony among people).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

