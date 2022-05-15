Left Menu

Katrina Kaif shares glimpse of her 'Very American Saturday'

Actor Katrina Kaif is currently enjoying her vacation in New York with her husband Vicky Kaushal. After visiting Priyanka Chopra's New York restaurant named Sona, the actor had tried her hands at bowling.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 15-05-2022 14:22 IST | Created: 15-05-2022 14:22 IST
Katrina Kaif shares glimpse of her 'Very American Saturday'
Katrina Kaif (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Katrina Kaif is currently enjoying her vacation in New York with her husband Vicky Kaushal. After visiting Priyanka Chopra's New York restaurant named Sona, the actor had tried her hands at bowling. Taking to her Instagram handle on Sunday, the 'Sooryavanshi' actor shared a couple of pictures where she can be seen swinging the ball into her lane.

She captioned the post, "A very American Saturday". Katrina's post accumulated several likes and comments within a few hours of being shared. Fans and celebrities wrote comments on the post for the actor.

Neha Dhupia wrote, "I love this spot" with a laughing emoticon. While Arjun Kapoor commented, "A very British lass". Meanwhile, on the work front, Katrina has 'Tiger 3' in the pipeline, alongside Salman Khan. She also has a horror-comedy 'PhoneBhoot' starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter. Apart from this, she will share screen space with Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt in Farhan Akhtar's 'Jee Le Zaraa'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IIT Kharagpur identifies qualitative aspects of shared transport to school

IIT Kharagpur identifies qualitative aspects of shared transport to school

 India
2
Rap singer Balen Shah leading in Kathmandu mayoral election

Rap singer Balen Shah leading in Kathmandu mayoral election

 Nepal
3
Health News Roundup: N.Korea reports first COVID-19 death as fever spreads 'explosively'; Japan to offer up to $100 million in aid to help Indo-Pacific nations fight COVID and more

Health News Roundup: N.Korea reports first COVID-19 death as fever spreads '...

 Global
4
Tech firms ask U.S. Supreme Court to block Texas social media law

Tech firms ask U.S. Supreme Court to block Texas social media law

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022