Woman shot dead during clash between villagers and police in UP

A woman died of a gunshot injury during a clash between local people and a police team conducting a raid in connection with a cow slaughter case in a village here, officials said on Sunday.

Circle Officer (CO), Sadar, Pradeep Kumar Yadav said the police had gone to Islamnagar village on Saturday night to conduct a raid in a case related to alleged cow slaughter. He said local people attacked the team, pelted stones and fired shots as well.

Yadav said the woman sustained a bullet wound in the firing and died during treatment at a hospital.

The victim's relatives, however, claimed that the police team, along with a special operations group from the Sadar police station, arrived at her house around 10 pm and nabbed her son Abdul Rehman.

As the woman, Roshni (50), opposed and questioned the police personnel, one of them shot her and took Rehman away, they added.

Atikur Rahman and Farooq, sons of Roshni, said they had no idea why the police had come to arrest their brother.

They said they came to the village from Mumbai on Saturday itself for their sister's wedding.

Dr Shailendra Kumar of the district hospital said the woman was brought in by her family members but she died.

The family members claimed she was shot, but that will only be confirmed after an X-ray and other tests, he added.

