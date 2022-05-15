Ira Khan drops 'some more' glimpses from birthday bash, writes "If everyone is done trolling"

Left Menu

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan dropped "some more" glimpses of her pool birthday party held on May 8.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 15-05-2022 15:17 IST | Created: 15-05-2022 15:17 IST
Aamir Khan with family (Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan dropped "some more" glimpses of her pool birthday party held on May 8. Ira Khan, daughter of actor Aamir Khan was criticised for wearing a bikini in front her father on her birthday after she posted the insights of the party, posing with friends and family on Instagram. Responding to the haters and trollers on the same, she posted 'some more' glimpses of her birthday bash with a caption, "If everyone is done hating and trolling my last birthday photo dump... here are some more!"

Ira shared a bunch of new photos from her 25th birthday enjoying the pool time with her boyfriend, friends and family. In the last picture of the series is a selfie where Ira could be spotted giving a peck on the cheek of actor Fatima Sana Shaikh. Fatima made her acting debut as an adult with Aamir Khan's starrer 'Dangal'.

In the previous set of pictures posted by Ira, she could be seen celebrating her birthday with father Aamir, brother Azad Rao Khan, Kiran Rao and mother Reena Dutta along with other friends and family. Meanwhile on the work front, Ira khan made her directorial debut as a theatre director with the play 'Euripides' Medea in 2019. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

