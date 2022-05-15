Left Menu

Grocery store owner killed over Rs 30 in UP

PTI | Bijnor | Updated: 15-05-2022 15:22 IST | Created: 15-05-2022 15:17 IST
Grocery store owner killed over Rs 30 in UP
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Three people allegedly thrashed a 50-year-old grocery store owner to death for demanding a meager Rs 30, which they had borrowed from him, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place on Saturday night, Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Ram Arj said.

The police official said Bhupendra, his brother Yogendra and Aashi allegedly attacked the shopkeeper, Yashpal, with sticks for demanding Rs 30, which he had lent them earlier.

Yashpal had a grocery shop in Tanda Dhaki village under the Shivala Kalan police station area.

He was taken to a community health center, where he succumbed to the injuries, Ram Arj said, adding that a case has been registered against the accused and efforts are on to nab them.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IIT Kharagpur identifies qualitative aspects of shared transport to school

IIT Kharagpur identifies qualitative aspects of shared transport to school

 India
2
Rap singer Balen Shah leading in Kathmandu mayoral election

Rap singer Balen Shah leading in Kathmandu mayoral election

 Nepal
3
Health News Roundup: N.Korea reports first COVID-19 death as fever spreads 'explosively'; Japan to offer up to $100 million in aid to help Indo-Pacific nations fight COVID and more

Health News Roundup: N.Korea reports first COVID-19 death as fever spreads '...

 Global
4
Tech firms ask U.S. Supreme Court to block Texas social media law

Tech firms ask U.S. Supreme Court to block Texas social media law

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022