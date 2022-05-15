Left Menu

Minor tribal girl raped in Tripura

PTI | Agartala | Updated: 15-05-2022 16:39 IST | Created: 15-05-2022 16:36 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
A 17-year tribal girl was allegedly raped by a man in Tripura's Gomati district, police said on Sunday.

Police have arrested the accused and charged him under IPC sections and POCSO Act. The minor girl had come to Amarpur, to attend a village fair at Chandibari temple on Friday evening.

''The man offered the girl lift to her home in his two-wheeler. However, on way to home, he forcibly took the girl to a jungle near Chelagang, a remote area of the Amarpur sub-division, and raped her,'' Officer in Charge (OC), Birganj police station, Jayanta Das told PTI over the telephone on Sunday.

The OC said the man left the girl in a jungle and ran away early in the morning. ''After receiving the information, a police team rushed to the spot and rescued the girl. Now, the girl is at home and out of danger'', he said.

The victim's statement was recorded before a judicial magistrate on Sunday, the police officer said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

