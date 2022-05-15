Left Menu

Taapsee Pannu congratulates Indian men's badminton team after historic Thomas Cup Win

As the Indian men's badminton team scripted history in the Thomas Uber Cup 2022 by defeating 14-time Champions Indonesia in Bangkok on Sunday, actor Taapsee Pannu took to Twitter to hail the historic win.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 15-05-2022 17:02 IST | Created: 15-05-2022 17:02 IST
Taapsee Pannu congratulates Indian men's badminton team after historic Thomas Cup Win
Taapsee Pannu (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
As the Indian men's badminton team scripted history in the Thomas Uber Cup 2022 by defeating 14-time Champions Indonesia in Bangkok on Sunday, actor Taapsee Pannu took to Twitter to hail the historic win. "History !!!! India wins the Thomas cup the first time they reached the finals !!! Take a bow boys," she tweeted.

For the unversed, Taapsee is dating Mathias Boe, who is a part of the Indian men's badminton coaching setup. Taapsee's sister Shagun Pannu, too, congratulated team India.

"And history has been created today. Indiaa Indiaa," Shagun wrote on Instagram Story. No Indian team has previously reached the final of the Thomas and Uber Cup in its 70-plus year history. Indian men reached the Thomas Cup semi-finals in 1952, 1955 and 1979 while the women's team made it to the Uber Cup top-four in 2014 and 2016. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

