'Tu Hai Mera' song out: Birthday girl Madhuri Dixit dedicates the song to fans

On the occasion of her birthday, Bollywood diva Madhuri Dixit gave a surprise to her fans, as she released her second single track 'Tu Hai Mera' and shared a poster of the song on her social media account, on Sunday. The diva released her second track, 'Tu Hai Mera,' on her birthday, following the phenomenal success of her first single, 'Candle,' which was dedicated to all the frontline workers during Covid times. Her affection for her followers is expressed in the new tune.

The 'Tezaab' actor, who turned 55 today, took to her Instagram handle and shared the poster of the song, wherein she wrote, "Tu Hai Mera Audio out now. Give it a spin and add it to your playlists" Fans immediately expressed their love and support for the actor when she released the video. Besides Madhuri, Indian-American rapper, songwriter and singer Raja Kumari, who has also co-written the song, wrote, "Obsessed" on her post.

The 'Dhak Dhak' girl is portrayed as a total glam queen in "Tu Hai Mera." She is singing and dancing in some of the most beautiful outfits in the video. Madhuri Dixit herself wrote, sang and produced it along with her husband, Dr Shriram Nene, and RnM Moving Pictures Pvt Ltd, with Executive Producer Gaurav Chawla. Raja Kumari, Narinder Singh, and a team in LA and Mumbai collaborated on the song. (ANI)

