Left Menu

Mrinal Sen films' original scripts misplaced: Son

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 15-05-2022 18:21 IST | Created: 15-05-2022 18:21 IST
Mrinal Sen films' original scripts misplaced: Son
  • Country:
  • India

Legendary filmmaker Mrinal Sen's only son Kunal has lamented that the original scripts of the auteur’s movies have been misplaced and those could have been used to document the creative thinking process of the internationally-acclaimed director ahead of his birth centenary next year.

Kunal Sen was speaking at a function organised by West Bengal Film Journalists' Association (WBFJA) at the Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute (SRFTI) here on Saturday to mark the 99th birth anniversary of his father, who was a doyen of the Indian new wave cinema.

''Unfortunately, no original scripts of movies directed by Baba are available anymore as far as I know. These scripts might have been misplaced in 2003-04 during the shifting of our house. Father was not very organised in keeping things in order,'' he said.

He pointed out that unlike the way of working of another legendary filmmaker Satyajit Ray, Sen's original scripts underwent a sea of change as shooting progressed and even during the editing process, and due to this the outcome would be different from what he had envisaged at the onset.

''I was associated with the digitisation of Ray's 'Goopy Gyne Bagha Byne'. I was marvelled to see the way he had put everything in place in a detailed manner and stuck to that during shooting. On the other hand, Baba's filmmaking process was more instinctive and prone to last-minute changes,'' Kunal Sen said.

He rued had the original scripts been available, the internationally acclaimed director's creative thinking process could have been well documented.

He also lamented that the prints of many of Sen's films could not be restored barring the 17-18 ones done by the National Film Development Corporation (NFDC). Wondering where the NFDC films can be seen, Sen claimed that though he directs people wanting to screen the auteur's films to the corporation, most of them say that the NFDC has not responded to them.

An NFDC official said they would look into the issue.

The legendary filmmaker's favourite actress, Mamata Shankar, recalled how he was protective, affectionate and was like a guardian. The veteran actress said she considered '‘Kharij' (1980) her best film under Sen's direction.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IIT Kharagpur identifies qualitative aspects of shared transport to school

IIT Kharagpur identifies qualitative aspects of shared transport to school

 India
2
Rap singer Balen Shah leading in Kathmandu mayoral election

Rap singer Balen Shah leading in Kathmandu mayoral election

 Nepal
3
Health News Roundup: N.Korea reports first COVID-19 death as fever spreads 'explosively'; Japan to offer up to $100 million in aid to help Indo-Pacific nations fight COVID and more

Health News Roundup: N.Korea reports first COVID-19 death as fever spreads '...

 Global
4
Tech firms ask U.S. Supreme Court to block Texas social media law

Tech firms ask U.S. Supreme Court to block Texas social media law

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022