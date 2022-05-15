Entertainment News Roundup: For Ukrainian fighters, Eurovision win heralds coming victory over Russia; Ukraine band makes a plea for Mariupol at Eurovision final and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

For Ukrainian fighters, Eurovision win heralds coming victory over Russia

Gathered in a basement used as safe quarters north of Kyiv a small group of Ukrainian soldiers joyfully watched their country win the Eurovision Song Contest, saying it heralded their coming victory in the war to evict Russian forces from Ukraine. The Kalush Orchestra won the Eurovision with their entry "Stefania" , surfing a wave of popular support from all around Europe to claim an emotional victory that was welcomed by the country's president.

Ukraine band makes a plea for Mariupol at Eurovision final

Ukraine's Kalush Orchestra on Saturday made a plea for the city of Mariupol and its Azovstal plant at the end of their appearance in the Eurovision Song Contest. "Please help Ukraine, Mariupol. Help Azovstal right now," lead singer Oleh Psiuk shouted from the front of the stage in the Italian city of Turin after the band performed its song "Stefania" .

'Stefania Express': Ukraine cheers war-time Eurovision victory

Proud Ukrainians reveled in their Eurovision Song Contest victory on Sunday, renaming a train route in its honor as they hoped for victory in their grinding war with Russia. Ukraine's Kalush Orchestra triumphed in Italy on Saturday with their entry "Stefania" , a song fusing rap with traditional folk music that was a tribute to band frontman Oleh Psiuk's mother.

Britney Spears announces miscarriage of her 'miracle baby'

Singer Britney Spears on Saturday posted on her Instagram about the death of her 'miracle baby,' about a month after she announced her pregnancy with her husband Sam Asghari. Spears said she was going through a devastating time and perhaps she should have waited to announce her pregnancy.

Huge public support sweeps Ukraine's Kalush Orchestra to Eurovision win

Ukraine's Kalush Orchestra won the Eurovision Song Contest in Italy on Saturday with their entry "Stefania" , riding a wave of public support to claim an emotional victory that was welcomed by the country's president. Sung in Ukrainian, the winning song fused rap with traditional folk music and was a tribute to band frontman Oleh Psiuk's mother.

(With inputs from agencies.)