Himachal Pradesh: 34 years on, martial art tournament makes comeback at state-level

Forty-eight teams are taking part here in a competition celebrating the Himachali martial art form of Thoda, which is inspired by the battle of the Mahabharata, reviving a state-level tournament that last took place over three decades back.

The tournament at the state-level was last held 34 years ago in 1988 and according to the locals the martial art form exists since the days of the Mahabharata.

As many as 48 Thoda teams are participating in the tournament being held at Dahar Nullah falling under Bagri Panchayat near Deha in the Chopal Assembly segment, local BJP MLA and Himachal Pradesh Thoda Games and Cultural Association president Balbir Singh Verma said.

Verma told PTI that Thoda competitions have been organised in the area since the Mahabharat era. In the competition, the participants display their archery prowess, with members of a team targeting the legs of members of the other team amid local musicians playing traditional music instruments. The legs of the participants are wrapped with thick cloth.

Hundreds of villagers from surrounding areas gathered at an open ground to watch the tournament on Sunday. Verma said the tournament was last held in 1988. After that it could not be held due to several reasons, he added.

The Chopal MLA said, ''Now, we are organising the state-level Thoda tournament after 34 years to revive our culture of the Mahabharat era.'' The winner team will be given a cash award of Rs 2 lakh and a trophy, he said, adding that local musicians playing traditional music instruments will also be honoured.

Earlier, Himachal Pradesh Urban Development Minister Suresh Bhardwaj inaugurate the three-day tournament. He appreciated local MLA's efforts to hold the tournament after 34 years to revive the old tradition.

Forest Minister Rakesh Pathania will give away awards to the winning team and local musicians on the concluding day of the tournament on Tuesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)