Left Menu

Historian Chandramani Singh dies after prolonged illness

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 15-05-2022 20:32 IST | Created: 15-05-2022 20:32 IST
Historian Chandramani Singh dies after prolonged illness
  • Country:
  • India

Noted historian and author Chandramani Singh, 82, passed away here on Sunday after prolonged illness, according to a statement.

Singh hailed from Varanasi and was living in Jaipur for the last 50 years. She was associated with Sawai Man Singh Museum Trust of City Palace and Jawahar Kala Kendra, the statement issued by Prakrit Bharati Academy said.

Singh was associated with Prakrit Bharati Academy as a researcher and writer.

She completed her doctorate from Banaras Hindu University and studied further at Michigan University, USA.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Rap singer Balen Shah leading in Kathmandu mayoral election

Rap singer Balen Shah leading in Kathmandu mayoral election

 Nepal
2
IIT Kharagpur identifies qualitative aspects of shared transport to school

IIT Kharagpur identifies qualitative aspects of shared transport to school

 India
3
Health News Roundup: N.Korea reports first COVID-19 death as fever spreads 'explosively'; Japan to offer up to $100 million in aid to help Indo-Pacific nations fight COVID and more

Health News Roundup: N.Korea reports first COVID-19 death as fever spreads '...

 Global
4
Tech firms ask U.S. Supreme Court to block Texas social media law

Tech firms ask U.S. Supreme Court to block Texas social media law

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022