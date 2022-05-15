Historian Chandramani Singh dies after prolonged illness

Noted historian and author Chandramani Singh, 82, passed away here on Sunday after prolonged illness, according to a statement.

Singh hailed from Varanasi and was living in Jaipur for the last 50 years. She was associated with Sawai Man Singh Museum Trust of City Palace and Jawahar Kala Kendra, the statement issued by Prakrit Bharati Academy said.

Singh was associated with Prakrit Bharati Academy as a researcher and writer.

She completed her doctorate from Banaras Hindu University and studied further at Michigan University, USA.

