Historian Chandramani Singh dies after prolonged illness
- Country:
- India
Noted historian and author Chandramani Singh, 82, passed away here on Sunday after prolonged illness, according to a statement.
Singh hailed from Varanasi and was living in Jaipur for the last 50 years. She was associated with Sawai Man Singh Museum Trust of City Palace and Jawahar Kala Kendra, the statement issued by Prakrit Bharati Academy said.
Singh was associated with Prakrit Bharati Academy as a researcher and writer.
She completed her doctorate from Banaras Hindu University and studied further at Michigan University, USA.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Two people die in separate accidents on Delhi-Jaipur Highway
BJP to hold meeting of key organisational leaders in Jaipur on May 20-21
Jaipur: African woman held with heroin capsules worth Rs 4.7 crore
PM Modi to virtually attend BJP's high-level meet to be held in Jaipur on May 20-21
Exploring options to hold limb fitment camps to help soldiers, civilians injured in Ukraine war: Jaipur Foor USA Chairman