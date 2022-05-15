Sidharth Malhotra gets bruises while filming action sequences with Rohit Shetty in Goa

Actor Sidharth Malhotra got minor scars while shooting for his web show 'Indian Police Force' under Rohit Shetty's direction in Goa recently. On Sunday, Sidharth took to Instagram and shared a glimpse of a hardcore action scene from the series where he is seen taking two goons with full force. In another picture, he flaunted the bruises that he sustained while performing the action sequences.

Rohit Shetty also marked his presence in the image. "itsrohitshetty action hero equals to real sweat, real blood ! Rohit sir working the camera for some crazy action sequences in Goa," Sidharth captioned the post.

Sidharth's post has garnered several likes and comments. "That's so crazy & intense.. so much hardwork blood sweat all gonna pays off.. we are super excited for #IndianPoliceForce," a fan commented.

"Proud of you," another one wrote. 'Indian Police Force', which will be out on Amazon Prime, aims to pay an ode to the "selfless service, unconditional commitment and fierce patriotism of our police officers across the country." Actors Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Vivek Oberoi are also a part of the project. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)