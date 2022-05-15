Samantha Ruth Prabhu gives a glimpse of her intense workout session in Kashmir

Samantha Ruth Prabhu never gives a miss to her workout regime even when it's Sunday. Samantha, who is currently in Kashmir, took to Instagram Story and gave fans a sneak peek into her intense workout session.

She dropped a video in which she is seen doing push-ups along with her personal assistant Aryan Daggubati. "A family that works out together stays together (even if it wasn't by choice)," Samantha captioned the clip.

Samantha is in Kashmir for the shoot of her upcoming film with Vijay Deverakonda. The film is tentatively titled VD11. (ANI)

