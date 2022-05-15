Left Menu

Cannes XR to premiere AR Rahman's directorial debut film 'Le Musk'

Celebrated music composer-singer AR Rahman's directorial debut venture 'Le Musk' is all set to make its world premiere at the Cannes Film Market's Cannes XR program, which is a dedicated program for immersive technologies and cinematographic content.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-05-2022 21:32 IST | Created: 15-05-2022 21:32 IST
AR Rahman and the poster of 'Le Musk' (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Celebrated music composer-singer AR Rahman's directorial debut venture 'Le Musk' is all set to make its world premiere at the Cannes Film Market's Cannes XR program, which is a dedicated program for immersive technologies and cinematographic content. According to Variety, the 36-minute film has been billed as a cinematic sensory experience incorporating virtual reality, with motion, music and scent integrated into the narrative.

The story of 'Le Musk' has been developed by Rehman from an original idea by his wife Saira and the movie's plot will follow heiress and musician Juliet Merdinian, who, 20 years since she was orphaned, seeks out the men who changed her destiny with one powerful memory -- that of their scent, the outlet reported. Rehman and his wife have a shared love for perfume and hence wanted to integrate scent as a narrative device in immersive cinema. "Aroma and music together bring warm memories subjectively for the audience," Rahman said, as per Variety.

The cast includes Nora Arnezeder and Guy Burnet in lead roles, alongside Munirih Grace and Mariam Zohrabyan. Besides composing the score, Rahman has directed the film from a screenplay by Gurachi Phoenix. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

