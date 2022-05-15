Woman dies after cops vs villagers clash, kin alleges she was shot by police

A 50-year-old woman died of injuries suffered in a clash between villagers and a police team during a raid by it in a cow slaughter case in a village here with the victim's relatives alleging that she was shot by cops.

On the allegation by the woman's relatives, police have lodged a murder case against their unknown personnel but insisted that the victim's postmortem has ruled out any gunshot injury.

The police have also booked some unknown villagers on charges of rioting and obstructing government officials from discharging their duty during the raid in the cow slaughter case in Islamnagar village of the district.

Ruling out the woman's death due to a gunshot wound, Siddharthnagar's Superintendent of Police Yesh Veer Singh said, ''The postmortem examination has found deep wounds on the body of the deceased but ruled out gunshot injury, It did not find any bullet in the body either.'' ''A medical board will be further consulted on (postmortem) findings,'' he said.

The SP maintained that whether the firing was done by the police team that went to the village is a matter of further investigation.

''The aspect of police firing will be ascertained in the investigation,'' the SP said. On the FIR lodged against unknown policemen of the Siddharth Nagar police station, the SP said the matter is being investigated and whoever is guilty will not be spared. The family members of the deceased woman, Roshni, however, have alleged that she was shot at by the police during the raid.

They claimed that a police team, along with a special operations group from the Siddharth Nagar police station, reached her (women's) house around 10 pm and nabbed her son Abdul Rehman.

As the woman opposed and questioned the police action, one of them shot at her and took Rehman away, they added.

Roshni's sons Atikur Rahman and Farooq said they had no idea why the police had come to arrest their brother.

They said they had come to the village from Mumbai only on Saturday for their sister's wedding.

Sadar Circle Officer Pradeep Kumar Yadav had earlier said the police had gone to Islamnagar village on Saturday night to conduct a raid in a case of alleged cow slaughter.

He had said local people attacked the police team, pelting stones at it and firing gunshots as well.

The woman sustained a bullet wound in the firing and died during treatment at a hospital, he had added.

Asked if the police had fired during the clash, the Sadar CO had said prima facie it appeared that the woman died in firing by villagers and there was no firing by the police.

The entire picture, however, will become clear in the probe, he had added.

The incident is being investigated from each angle and the strictest action will be taken against whoever is guilty, he added.

Dr Shailendra Kumar of the district hospital where the woman was rushed after the clash, said she was brought in by her family members but she died.

The family members claimed she was shot at but that will be confirmed only after an X-ray and other tests, he had added earlier.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)