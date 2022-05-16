Left Menu

One dead, multiple people shot at California church, authorities say

Multiple people were shot, including one fatally, at a church in Laguna Woods in Southern California, authorities said on Sunday, adding that a suspect was detained in connection with the shooting. It was at least the second mass shooting of the weekend in the United States, which has been plagued with gun violence in recent years.

Reuters | Updated: 16-05-2022 03:32 IST | Created: 16-05-2022 03:32 IST
One dead, multiple people shot at California church, authorities say

Multiple people were shot, including one fatally, at a church in Laguna Woods in Southern California, authorities said on Sunday, adding that a suspect was detained in connection with the shooting.

It was at least the second mass shooting of the weekend in the United States, which has been plagued with gun violence in recent years. In Buffalo, New York, on Saturday, a white 18-year-old man opened fire at a supermarket in a mostly Black neighborhood, killing 10 and wounding three in what authorities described as a purely racist attack. "Dispatch received call of a shooting inside Geneva Presbyterian Church at 1:26pm. Four victims have been critically wounded, one with minor injuries," the office of the sheriff of Orange County, California, said on Twitter.

All of the victims were adults and were being taken to the hospital, the tweet added. One victim died at the scene. Laguna Woods is a community in Southern California of about 16,000 people.

Authorities in California have not made any statement regarding a possible motive in the church shooting.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Lupin, Glenmark recall drugs in US market

Lupin, Glenmark recall drugs in US market

 India
2
Scientists identify how brain triages emotions during dream sleep

Scientists identify how brain triages emotions during dream sleep

 United States
3
No Four strange COVID symptoms you might not have heard about

No Four strange COVID symptoms you might not have heard about

 United Kingdom
4
Health News Roundup: Sanofi ordered to compensate French family for epilepsy drug side effects; Britain delays ban on promotion of high-sugar foods and more

Health News Roundup: Sanofi ordered to compensate French family for epilepsy...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022