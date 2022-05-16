Entertainment News Roundup: Residents of Ukraine's Kalush in "seventh heaven" after home band wins Eurovision; Britney Spears announces miscarriage of her 'miracle baby' and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Residents of Ukraine's Kalush in "seventh heaven" after home band wins Eurovision

Residents of Kalush said on Sunday they were in "seventh heaven," jumping and rejoicing after a band from the western Ukrainian city won the Eurovision Song Contest over the weekend.

Britney Spears announces miscarriage of her 'miracle baby'

Singer Britney Spears Saturday posted on her Instagram about the death of her 'miracle baby,' about a month after she announced her pregnancy with her husband Sam Asghari. Spears said she was going through a devastating time and perhaps she should have waited to announce her pregnancy.

For Ukrainian fighters, the Eurovision win heralds the coming victory over Russia

'Stefania Express': Ukraine cheers war-time Eurovision victory

Ukraine band makes a plea for Mariupol at Eurovision final

Box Office: 'Doctor Strange 2' Rules Again as 'Firestarter' Flames Out

"Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" is again the No. 1 movie at the domestic box office. In its second weekend of release, the latest installment in Disney's Marvel Cinematic Universe has collected $61 million from 4,534 North American theaters. Ticket sales were down 67% from its opening weekend, marking a steeper drop off compared to recent Marvel movies like "Eternals" (which declined 61% in its second weekend) and "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" (which declined 52% in its second weekend). However, that sizable decline is not surprising since "Doctor Strange 2" is coming off the 11th biggest opening weekend in history with $187 million. After 10 days on the big screen, the standalone superhero adventure has grossed a strong $291 million in North America.

Huge public support sweeps Ukraine's Kalush Orchestra to Eurovision win

(With inputs from agencies.)