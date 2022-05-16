Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Vijay Deverakonda's 'Kushi' to release in December

''Kushi'', starring Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Vijay Deverakonda, is slated to be released on December 23, 2022.

Billed as a family entertainer, the Telugu film is directed by Shiva Nirvana of ''Majili'' fame and produced by Mythri Movie Makers.

The production house shared the release date and first look motion poster of ''Kushi'' on its Twitter page on Monday.

''#Kushi. 23rd Dec Worldwide,'' the tweet read.

Hesham Abdul Wahab has composed the music for ''Kushi''.

The project marks a reunion for Prabhu and Deverakonda who previously worked together in the 2018 Telugu-language biographical drama ''Mahanati'', based on the life of Indian actor Savitri.

