Taapsee's production house collaborates with Viacom 18 for next adventure flick 'Dhak Dhak'

Release of 'Dhak Dhak' was announced on Monday, jointly by Viacom18 Studios and actor Taapsee Pannu's Outsiders Films Productions, in collaboration with BLM Pictures. The adventure film, directed by Tarun Dudeja, will feature Fatima Sana Shaikh, Ratna Pathak Shah, Dia Mirza, and Sanjana Sanghi to embark on a once-in-a-lifetime journey. The 'Pink' star took to her Instagram handle and shared a couple of pictures, the first of which features four female lead actors standing with their motorcycles, and the second one features Taapsee and two other producers posing with bikes.

Sharing the snaps, Taapsee wrote, "Join the ride of a lifetime with Dhak Dhak, as four women ride to the highest motorable pass in the world on an exciting journey of self-discovery!" Giving bollywood blockbuster movies from 'Kahaani' to 'Queen', 'Mary Kom' to 'Padmaavat', Viacom18 Studios has now teamed up with Taapsee's Outsiders Films to tell the story of four women and their life-changing trip up the world's highest motorable pass.

The film is now under production and will be released in theatres in 2023. On the acting front, Taapsee's next film 'Shabaash Mithu' will release on July 15 of this year, and she'll also star alongside Shah Rukh Khan in Rajkumar Hirani's 'Dunki'. 'Do Baaraa', 'Blurr', and 'Tadka' are among her other movies. (ANI)

