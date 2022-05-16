Left Menu

Claiming 'nightmares', thieves return 14 stolen idols from Balaji temple

Thieves returned 14 stolen ashtadhatu idols to the priest of an ancient Balaji temple here claiming they were having nightmares after committing the crime, police said on Monday.

PTI | Chitrakoot | Updated: 16-05-2022 13:46 IST | Created: 16-05-2022 13:46 IST
Thieves returned 14 stolen 'ashtadhatu' idols to the priest of an ancient Balaji temple here claiming they were having nightmares after committing the crime, police said on Monday. ''16 ashtadhatu idols worth several crores were stolen from the ancient Balaji temple at Taraunha on the night of May 9. In this connection, Mahant Rambalak had lodged an FIR against unknown thieves,'' Station House Officer of Sadar Kotwali Karvi, Rajiv Kumar Singh, said. ''Out of 16 stolen idols, 14 were found mysteriously in a sack near the residence of Mahant Rambalak on Sunday,'' he said, adding that the priest also found a letter with the sack in which thieves wrote that they were having scary dreams at night, so because of fear they are returning the idols.

At present all the 14 'ashtadhatu' (made up of eight metals) idols have been deposited in the Kotwali and further action is being taken, he added.

